Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

PolAir called in for dramatic Brisbane CBD police chase

by ELISE WILLIAMS
7th Jan 2020 2:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ONE person remains on the run following a dramatic and extensive police chase through Brisbane yesterday.

According to police, four offenders were travelling in a stolen car through Cannon Hill, in the city's east, when police spotted the vehicle and made attempts to pull it over around 1.30pm.

The driver of the stolen vehicle ignored police orders before speeding off in the direction of the city, crashing the car in Woolloongabba.

Police were able to arrest three of the four culprits as they attempted to flee from the scene. 

The fourth person ran to a nearby business, believed to be a mechanic, where they stole a second vehicle and drove off.

Multiple police cars pursued the stolen car in a dramatic chase across the Story Bridge, with PolAir tracking the car's whereabouts from the sky. 

The police pursuit was called off due to worries around public safety, as the car drove erratically in the direction of the Brisbane's busy CBD. 

The second stolen vehicle was located a short time afterwards in Hawthorne, however the offender is still on the run.

More Stories

Show More
car chase polair police chase stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Publican’s long road to recovery after freak accident

        premium_icon Publican’s long road to recovery after freak accident

        News ‘They reckon the force was the same as a bus hitting me at 80kph.’

        WHAT’S ON NOOSA: Ultimate 2020 events calendar

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON NOOSA: Ultimate 2020 events calendar

        News From January to December, it seems Noosa has an event for every occasion.

        Noosa koala sanctuary one step closer with $35k donation

        premium_icon Noosa koala sanctuary one step closer with $35k donation

        News Koala Crusaders receive huge donation for hinterland sanctuary

        Nurse out of control on road after big night on booze

        premium_icon Nurse out of control on road after big night on booze

        Crime A nurse at a Sunshine Coast hospital was fined after police caught him swerving and...