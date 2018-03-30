Menu
Login
News

Police admin officer allegedly steals from QPS Commissioner

POLICE have suspended an administration officer from the State Crime Command for the alleged theft of property belonging to the Commissioner of the Queensland Police Service.

The 33-year-old man will be suspended with pay, and will be asked to show why his salary should not be removed.

Police stated in a media release the man is facing criminal charges of stealing as a servant.

He was arrested and bailed today, and is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday May 2.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have an undertaking to inform the public when a member faces disciplinary processes involving stand down or suspension," the statement read.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the staff member have been substantiated."

Topics:  commissioner editors picks qps steal theft

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Tapping into a cleaner future

Tapping into a cleaner future

Get off the bottle habit - turn on the tap

Boaties, anglers beware or be fined

Fishing and boating on the river.

Do the right thing on the water

Going bush is their best play for young learners

The Sunshine Beach State School bush play group in action.

Bush playgroup a success

Jack to bolster our Anzac spirit

DEEPLY MOVED: St Teresa Catholic College Year 11 student Jack Frey is looking to honour our fallen on the Western Front.

Epic Anzac pilgrimage

Local Partners