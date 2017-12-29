Police appeal for witnesses to alleged bottle strike

NOOSA Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with investigations in to an incident at St Andrews Drive on December 19.

At about 9pm, a male was allegedly struck across the head with a bottle, receiving lacerations to his head, face and arm.

Kristopher James Jarvis, 35, appeared in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court the next day on three charges including wounding, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and fail to take reasonable care and precaution with a syringe.

He was remanded in custody to reappear in Maroochydore Court on March 2 next year.

Police believe a woman in a red car near the alter- cation would have seen the incident and are requesting she come forward to assist investigations.