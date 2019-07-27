Police arrests of local two after property thefts

TWO men allegedly linked to a string of property offences have been arrested after allegedly ramming a number of vehicles in a stolen car at the Sunshine Coast.

A 23-year-old Tewantin man and an 18-year-old Peregian Springs man are currently assisting with inquiries, according to Sunshine Coast Police .

It will be alleged the white Mitsubishi Triton and trailer were stolen from Belli Park on July 25 before being involved in a hit and run northbound on the Bruce Highway around 8am.

The Triton collided with a Nissan Pathfinder before allegedly attempting to force the vehicle, containing a family of five, off the road.

The stolen ute then continued to travel at speed along the Bruce Highway while the Pathfinder followed, before both vehicles pulled over and the drivers exited.

The male driver of the Triton then allegedly threatened the other male motorist before hopping back in the stolen vehicle and ramming the Pathfinder while the other passengers, including children, were still inside.

The driver of the Triton then fled the scene in the damaged vehicle. None of the occupants of the Pathfinder sustained serious injury.

A short time later police received reports the Triton has been dumped outside of a home in the vicinity of Hilary Crescent at Woombye and two men were allegedly attempting to break into nearby residences.

When officers arrived at the scene a 23-year-old man was allegedly attempting to drive away on a property in a stolen yellow Mazda, which became bogged in a gravel driveway.

The alleged driver was arrested at the scene while another male passenger fled on foot.

Just after 1pm the man was seen on Atkinson's Road at Woombye. Police immediately attended and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigations are continuing.