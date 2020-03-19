Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police at Coles in New Farm as shelves are re-stocked. Picture: Andrea Macleod
Police at Coles in New Farm as shelves are re-stocked. Picture: Andrea Macleod
News

Cops police Coles as shelves restocked

by Andrea Macleod
19th Mar 2020 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were on site at Coles New Farm this morning, with officers patrolling the store as shoppers converged.

Stocks have been replenished with some out of stock items returning to the shelves that had been barren for days.

Meat and canned vegetables were back in stock, some cleaning products and laundry items had returned.

 

Source - World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins, other media

 

 

An elderly shopper is given a helping hand at Coles New Farm. Picture: Andrea Macleod
An elderly shopper is given a helping hand at Coles New Farm. Picture: Andrea Macleod

 

Unusually busy for 9am on a week day the centre was bustling with cars pouring in.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coles coronavirus editors picks panic buying

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Still trading: Two popular markets stay open for now

        premium_icon Still trading: Two popular markets stay open for now

        News Popular markets call for support in uncertain times as Harmony Day on hold at Tewantin.

        ‘Business as usual’ at local courthouse

        premium_icon ‘Business as usual’ at local courthouse

        News Noosa Magistares Court will remain in operation as they closely monitor the...

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        Health Aussies are being warned to prepare for the "long haul"

        Coronavirus death: Elderly woman lived in aged care home

        premium_icon Coronavirus death: Elderly woman lived in aged care home

        Health It has been confirmed the 77-year-old woman who died from COVID-19 was a resident...