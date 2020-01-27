Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police body cam footage has 17k views in a week

Nicholas Gibbs
Nick Gibbs
27th Jan 2020 3:11 PM | Updated: 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YoutTube clip of police body camera footage showing the arrest of a West Gladstone man has been viewed more than 17,000 times since being uploaded last week.

The footage shows the Gladstone Police Station and is dated September 29, 2019.

In the video, the man being arrested claims the police officers were using excessive force and that he was not resisting arrest.

Queensland Police confirmed they received a complaint in relation to the incident, and a spokesman said that at this stage, there were no plans to take it further.

A 24-year-old West Gladstone man was charged with public nuisance in relation to the incident, and the matter is now before the court.

crime police queensland police video youtube
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘A great honour’: Former mayor humbled by prestigious award

        premium_icon ‘A great honour’: Former mayor humbled by prestigious award

        News ‘We went from fax machines to wearing a wristwatch that has more power than what they used to put man on the moon.’

        Life stories ‘patched’ together in special exhibition

        premium_icon Life stories ‘patched’ together in special exhibition

        News A local gallery is set to share stories told through patchwork and an alter ego at...

        Jordan Mercer ready for a 'tough' Iron X fight

        premium_icon Jordan Mercer ready for a 'tough' Iron X fight

        News Jordan Mercer ready to strike at Iron X event

        Five things to do this week

        premium_icon Five things to do this week

        News Looking for something to do around Noosa this week? Here’s a list of events worth...