BREAKING: Police called to U17 football game after brawl

BRAWL: Police speak to a witness after an all-in brawl at the Clinton football fields during an U17 Australian Rules football game

BRAWL: Police speak to a witness after an all-in brawl at the Clinton football fields during an U17 Australian Rules football game Mike Richards

POLICE were called to a football game at Clinton this morning after a teenage boy was allegedly assaulted by an adult male.

The U17 match, between Rockhampton Brothers AFC and the Gladstone Mudcrabs, was called off after the incident, which took place during a brawl involving players and supporters.

Alana Kenzler was in the crowd supporting her son, who was playing for the Mudcrabs when the incident took place.

Ms Kenzler said there was "a bit of rough and tumble between two kids on the ground" in front of a section of Rockhampton supporters when a man ran onto the field to intervene.

The move sparked a large brawl which at one point involved up to 20 people, Ms Kenzler said, with most of those involved being adults.

"My son was on the field, and he's playing up from the U15s so it was already a pretty big deal," she said.

BRAWL: Police speak to witnesses after an all-in brawl at the Clinton football fields during an U17 Australian Rules football game. Mike Richards

"As a parent you do get a bit upset, but it's our job to stay on the sideline.

"My parents were here from Bundaberg and they're absolutely disgusted."

Queensland Police confirmed two crews had been called to the scene in response to the incident and had spoken to witnesses.

No complaint has been made at this stage.