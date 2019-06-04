Menu
The dashcam footage shows a police car doing a u-turn in front of a truck on a busy highway.
News

Police car pulls u-turn in front of truck on busy highway

Kate Dodd
by
4th Jun 2019 10:04 AM

SHOCKING footage of a New South Wales police car that performed a dangerous u-turn manoeuvre in front of a truck has been shared on Facebook.

The video, captured by a truck driver's dashcam, shows him driving along the highway when suddenly a police car appears in front of the 38-tonne semi-trailer on the opposite side of the road, reverses and then drives down the highway.

A screen shot from the video shows the police car performing the manoeuvre in front of a truck.
The footage was shared in a Facebook group called "OH F**K" and according to comments on the post, shared yesterday, it happened last week at Beresford, west of Newcastle in New South Wales.

Big Rigs has contacted the driver who posted the video for comment.

New South Wales police Traffic and Highway Patrol Command are investigating the incident.

A screen shot from the video shows the police car continue to drive down the highway.
Big Rigs

