Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police cars collide after epic car chase

by Isabella Magee
28th Mar 2020 2:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE chase that began after a fuel drive-off in Logan, south of Brisbane, has ended with two police cars crashing into each other.

The chase began when the driver of a red Lancer allegedly stole fuel from a Waterford West petrol station about 10.30pm on Friday, before being chased for nearly two hours across the city.

It took 28 police cars to stop the vehicle, with tyre deflation devices used to force the vehicle to stop at Murrumba Downs just after 12am.

Two officers "received minor whiplash" when two police vehicles crashed into each other on Dohles Rocks Rd, during the operation

No one else was hurt during the chase.

A 34-year-old was charged with multiple offences, including one count of driving without a licence, evasion, obstructing police and four counts of stealing.

Originally published as Police cars collide after epic car chase

car chase car crashes police pursuits

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concerns over weather and health as final voting begins

        premium_icon Concerns over weather and health as final voting begins

        News Noosa election day has arrived under a cloud of poor weather and health and safety concerns.

        Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        premium_icon Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Education Queensland teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Noosa Farmers Markets still operating in uncertain times

        premium_icon Noosa Farmers Markets still operating in uncertain times

        News Noosa market adds to its viral precautions to maintain its operations.

        Five things you didn’t know about candidate Snezana Redford

        premium_icon Five things you didn’t know about candidate Snezana Redford

        News In this unique election feature, we will endeavour to find out about the person...