Menu
Login
Francis Shanley (right) and Broc Nicholson were engaged to be married when he was killed in a horror multi-car pile up on Sydney’s M4 on May 9. Picture: Facebook
Francis Shanley (right) and Broc Nicholson were engaged to be married when he was killed in a horror multi-car pile up on Sydney’s M4 on May 9. Picture: Facebook
News

Arrest over tradesman’s M4 death

11th May 2019 12:15 PM

A man will face court today charged with negligent and dangerous driving causing death following a fatal pile up on Sydney's M4 last week.

Police arrested the 53-year-old man on Friday night after a crash involving at least eight cars and a truck left debris strewn across a 200m stretch of road.

The man, from Ropes Crossing near Blacktown in Greater Western Sydney, was allegedly driving a Toyota Echo that changed lanes on the motorway and then stopped, causing at least eight vehicles to collide.

Tradesman Francis Shanley, 36, was killed when his ute and another car were hit by a truck carrying beer kegs.

The accident happened just before 6am on Thursday at the Church St off-ramp at Mays Hill near a notorious black spot that has seen more than 75 crashes in three years.

Witnesses said the Toyota Echo driver left the scene without speaking to detectives.

The pile up involved at least eight vehicles and left debris strewn along a 200m stretch of motorway. Picture: Nine News Sydney
The pile up involved at least eight vehicles and left debris strewn along a 200m stretch of motorway. Picture: Nine News Sydney

On Friday night, police arrested a 53-year-old man and charged him with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and two counts of causing bodily harm by misconduct.

Yesterday, Mr Shanley's fiancee Broc Nicholson paid tribute to her "lucky charm Irish boy", who moved to Australia a decade ago.

 

Irishman Francis Shanley (right) with fiancee Broc Nicholson. Picture: Facebook/Broc Nicholson
Irishman Francis Shanley (right) with fiancee Broc Nicholson. Picture: Facebook/Broc Nicholson

 

The fatal pile up killed tradesman Francis Shanley and brought traffic on the M4 to a standstill for hours. Picture: Nine News Sydney
The fatal pile up killed tradesman Francis Shanley and brought traffic on the M4 to a standstill for hours. Picture: Nine News Sydney

More Stories

crime editors picks fatality m4 police investigation road traffic crash sydney

Top Stories

    Eco focus for Noosa Alive! in 2019

    Eco focus for Noosa Alive! in 2019

    News Eco 'night of nights' puts focus on green credentials

    • 11th May 2019 12:00 PM
    From city to coast with fashion love

    From city to coast with fashion love

    News Italian fashion lands in Noosa

    Art's worn so well in Eumundi

    Art's worn so well in Eumundi

    News Eumundi fashion on the move