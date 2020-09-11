Police say man 'photographed girls' at Bunnings Mackay

CHARGED: Police allege the man indecently photographed an eight-year-old girl while she was shopping with her family at Bunnings.

A YOUNG girl allegedly photographed by a man while she was shopping with her family at Bunnings may not be the only victim, police suspect.

The eight-year-old girl was allegedly photographed by a man, 25, while shopping at the North Mackay store on Saturday, September 5.

Police said the girl was with her family at the time.

Mackay Child Protection and Investigation Unit detectives have arrested and charged the man after a search warrant at a Ball Bay home, and seized a phone on which several other photos were allegedly found.

The photos allegedly show other girls at the store but they were yet to be identified.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who was at Bunnings North Mackay, between 11am and noon Saturday, and was with female children aged between five and 15 years, to come forward.

The appeal comes as the man arrested at Ball Bay was remanded in custody following a brief appearance in the Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday.

The man was charged with one count each of indecent treatment of a child under 16, possessing child exploitation material, breach of bail and fail to comply with reporting conditions.

He is due to reappear in court on December 2.

Anyone with information should phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.