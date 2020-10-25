Menu
Police have charged a 19-year-old Brisbane man over a fatal crash that happened at Teewah Beach.
Crime

Police charge teenager over fatal Teewah crash

Stuart Cumming
25th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
Police have charged a 19-year-old man over an early morning Teewah Beach crash that killed an 18-year-old man.

Emergency services were called to the northern end of a camping area at Cooloola after a Toyota LandCruiser overturned about 1.10am on August 23.

‘Shattered’: Tributes to heart of gold killed in crash

Four deaths in 7 days: Police plea after ‘horrific’ week

The 18-year-old Bray Park man died at the scene.

The driver, from Cashmere in Brisbane, was taken to Nambour Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

He is due to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

