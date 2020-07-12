Police chief reveals fate of safety breach passengers

Jetstar flight JQ794 touches down at Sunshine Coast Airport from Melbourne on Monday, July 6. Photo Lachie Millard

Police remain stationed at the Sunshine Coast Airport to enforce COVID-19 restrictions as borders reopen and interstate flights touch down.

Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the number of flights from Melbourne had drastically dropped with most hailing from Sydney, including two flights today.

On Wednesday, July 8 seven people including one child were found to have failed to meet safety checks when they arrived at the Sunshine Coast Airport, most from Victoria.

“Some are waiting out 14 days and others have made alternate arrangements to head home,” Supt Hawkins said of those arrivals.

From midday on Friday, July 10 Queensland closed its border to nonresidents who had been in Victoria in the last 14 days.

A passenger who flew with Jetstar to Sunshine Coast airport from Melbourne goes through questioning with Queensland Police on arrival. Photo Lachie Millard

Residents returning to Queensland who had been in Victoria would be required to hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Supt Hawkins said a drop in the number of Victorian visitors indicated they were aware of the restrictions and quarantine requirements.

He said visitors were compliant from New South Wales and other areas Queensland had welcomed.

“From a police perspective we have been meting the planes as expected, nothing surprising, passengers are very tolerant in moving through the checkpoints,” Supt Hawkins said.

“To date we haven’t had any issues.

“(On Friday) we had two (flights) and over the weekend we have more coming.

“Melbourne flights have diminished quite considerably, (there are) still some Melbourne flights nowhere near the numbers we were seeing.”

Supt Hawkins said police wanted to push the message that the old border declaration passes were not current, and visitors needed to go onto the Queensland Government website to get new ones.

He said Sunshine Coast police did not have a responsibility to monitor drive-in visitors considering the region did not share a border with any other states.

From midday July 10, the Queensland Government implemented stronger border control measures.

Any person travelling from New South Wales, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory may enter Queensland subject to completing and signing a border declaration.

They must also present for a COVID-19 test if they develop symptoms.

Any person who has been in a COVID-19 hotspot during the past 14 days, including Victoria, must not enter Queensland.

The only exceptions, subject to strict conditions, are a Queensland resident returning home who will be subjected to government-directed quarantine.

Or a person entering to perform an essential activity listed in the Chief Health Officer’s border direction, or listed in other limited categories as per that direction.