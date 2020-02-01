Menu
Douchebag cat caller
Crime

Police claim request to pat dog exposed public masturbator

by Kay Dibben
1st Feb 2020 1:25 PM
A WOMAN got more than she bargained for when she asked a man sitting in a car if she could pat his dog, a court heard.

A police prosecutor told a Brisbane court that the woman at Cannon Hill, park on January 23 when she noticed a jack russell dog in a car parked behind her vehicle.

The woman asked the man in the orange Ford Territory if she could pat his dog, which was on the back seat, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard.

It is alleged the woman then saw the man, who had no pants on, was masturbating, while sitting on the front seat of the car.

The woman drove off and gave police a description of the man, his tan-faced dog in a pink harness and the car registration number.

Truck driver Craig Leslie Swingler appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with an indecent act in a public place.

A defence lawyer told the court Swingler denied he had been masturbating when the woman approached him, asking to pat his dog.

Swingler claimed he had taken his pants off because his dog had urinated on them, he was drying his shorts before going to a shopping centre and had covered his penis with both hands.

Police had charged Swingler after finding the car at his Manly West address.

Swingler, who is disputing the alleged facts, was remanded on bail, to reappear in court on February 26.

