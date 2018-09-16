Menu
Police incident at the Ipswich Train Station on Sunday afternoon. Paramedics take a person to a waiting ambulance.
Crime

Police close Ipswich train station after man shot dead

Emma Clarke
by
16th Sep 2018 4:34 PM

UPDATE 7PM: POLICE have confirmed the death of a man shot by police at the Ipswich Railway Station this afternoon.

In a tweet, the Queensland Police Service said the man was armed with a knife and made threats to officers responding.

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating the full circumstances.

UPDATE 5.40PM: POLICE have established a crime scene at Ipswich train station after a man was shot this afternoon.

A police spokesperson the entrance to the station would be closed into the night as police continued their investigation.

The spokesperson said they were unable to confirm the extent of the injuries or how many times the man was shot.

A person was taken away in an ambulance moments after the shooting.

INITIAL: POLICE have blocked off the Ipswich railway station following a 'serious police incident' this afternoon.

The Courier Mail reports police have shot a man in a stand-off. 

The entrance is blocked and people have been asked to avoid the area.

READ MORE: POLICE SHOOT MAN IN VIOLENT TRAIN STATION STAND OFF

Police and ambulance services are on scene.

Translink advise the Ipswich to Central train is cancelled and Ipswich/Rosewood line trains are suspended due to an incident requiring emergency services.

The Bell St interchange is not accessible.

Alternative transport has been arranged.

editors picks ipswich ipswich train station police incident qr
Ipswich Queensland Times

