Crime

Injured cop’s ‘miraculous recovery’

by Sophie Chirgwin
5th Nov 2018 5:18 PM

THE first photos of Constable Peter McAulay have been released by the Queensland Police service.

The 24-year-old policeman was struck by a stolen car and suffered critical injuries in September.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart tweeted a hospital room photo with Constable McAulay and his father Mike.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart, Constable Peter McAulay and his dad Mike.
Police Commissioner Ian Stewart, Constable Peter McAulay and his dad Mike. Contributed

"Our colleague Const Peter McAulay is making a miraculous recovery- Dad Mike clearly agrees," the Commissioner tweeted.

"Peter we wish u a swift & complete recovery. Our thx 2 all who have supported Peter in this journey. @QldAmbulance @qldhealthnews -take a bow! Still a way 2 go."

Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder over the incident.

Police on the scene of the incident at Brisbane Road, Booval. Picture: Liam Kidston
