Police complete grim task at fatal crash site

7NewsQueensland image of the fatal crash scene near Cloncurry.

HUMAN remains have been found in a burnt out fuel tanker following a serious crash west of Cloncurry this morning.

Police investigation indicates about 8:30am a car and tanker crashed head-on along the Barkly Highway which resulted in a fire and closure of surrounding roads.

In the burnt out fuel tanker, human remains were been found, which will be forensically examined to determine the identification of the occupant.

The driver of the car a 48-year-old man was transported to hospital in a critical condition with serious injuries sustained from the crash.

7 News at 6pm: An intense fuel tanker blaze still burning near Cloncurry is hampering investigations into the cause of the fatal crash. https://t.co/Y8XaZHyZe5 #7News pic.twitter.com/DxMkb4R4VK — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) March 29, 2018

Traffic control is in place as roads have reopened.

Police urge drivers to proceed with caution.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.