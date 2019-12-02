Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The body found is not Theo.
The body found is not Theo.
News

Police confirm body not missing backpacker

by Brianna Morris-Grant
2nd Dec 2019 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a body discovered in Byron Bay bushland this afternoon is not missing backpacker Theo Hayez.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.30pm, and are not treating the death as suspicious.

Extensive searches have still found little trace of Theo Hayez. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)
Extensive searches have still found little trace of Theo Hayez. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)


It comes six months after the Belgian teen was last seen leaving a Byron Bay bar.

A police theory which believes Theo wandered towards the coastline and fell into the water has been rejected by the Hayez family.

Volunteers continue to search the area.

If you need someone to talk to, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

The body found is not Theo.
The body found is not Theo.

More Stories

Show More
body byron bay editors picks missing backpacker they hayez

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five things to do this week

        Five things to do this week

        News It’s that time of year when there are plenty of family-friendly events to enjoy before Christmas. See what’s happening around Noosa this week.

        What’s on the big screen this week

        What’s on the big screen this week

        News With school holidays close by there is plenty to see at Noosa Cinemas this week...

        Eumundi brew inspires a tuneful town tribute

        premium_icon Eumundi brew inspires a tuneful town tribute

        News Eumundi brewery calls for a song to brew new interest in town and captures...

        Passion to help drives PT to business success

        premium_icon Passion to help drives PT to business success

        Health The satisfaction this personal trainer receives from helping people feel better...