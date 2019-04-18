Menu
Login
Generic Queensland Fire and Rescue
Generic Queensland Fire and Rescue
News

Police declare emergency after truck rolls, leaking diesel

by JULIA BRADLEY
18th Apr 2019 11:08 AM

AN emergency situation has been declared after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway, causing a gas leak.

Traffic is backing up at the intersection of Woolcock St and Ingham Rd with the truck on its side in the northbound lane.

Queensland Police are investigating, with the truck's diesel tank reportedly leaking.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said they received the call about 10.20am to attend the intersection at Cosgrove to reports of a truck rollover.

"Paramedics are assessing two patients on the scene who are out of their vehicles," the spokeswoman said.

"There are no injuries at this stage."

A 600-metre exclusion zone has been set up around the incident.

More to come.

emergency police truck roll over

Top Stories

    Fishing proves a magnetic attraction in Noosa waterways

    Fishing proves a magnetic attraction in Noosa waterways

    News Shopping trolleys, metal poles and nails all in a day's catch

    • 18th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    Swap your Easter bunny for a bilby

    Swap your Easter bunny for a bilby

    News RSPCA is urging Queenslanders to back the bilby this Easter

    Police warning to 'lock it or lose it' here in Noosa

    Police warning to 'lock it or lose it' here in Noosa

    News Holiday security warning for Noosa

    High price of fuel in Noosa this Easter

    High price of fuel in Noosa this Easter

    News Bowser price hike hits hard