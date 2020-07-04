Police descend on airport in border crackdown

CAIRNS Airport will be swarming with police officers as authorities take extraordinary measures to ensure Victorians with coronavirus do not slip through the cracks.

The Cairns Post understands dozens of officers have been tasked to the airport to enforce new border crossing rules.

"There will be a QPS presence at the airport to support Queensland Health and ensure passengers arriving on flights to Queensland have completed the border declaration pass," a police spokesman confirmed.

The online portal for Queensland border declaration passes is now live.

The completed declaration is a requirement for everyone - including Queensland residents - who enter the state as of noon on Friday.

State Disaster Co-ordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said previous border entry passes into Queensland were now invalid.

"Each person travelling must have a completed Queensland border declaration pass and those travelling by road need to have one clearly displayed within their vehicle to enable priority passage," he said.

"They must also carry identification which show a residential address.

"The Queensland border declaration pass is a print-at-home document and issued following the completion of an online questionnaire.

"It is everyone's responsibility to understand and listen to the Queensland public health directions and follow them closely, including those who intend to travel into Queensland from other states.

"Border restrictions apply to all travel to Queensland by air, sea, rail or road.

"Police will conduct random interceptions of those progressing through priority passage to ensure the validity of declarations."

Anyone coming to Queensland who has been in Victoria or another hotspot within the last 14 days will be required to quarantine in a designated hotel at their own cost.

This includes Queenslanders returning home from Victoria or other hotspot areas.

Failure to comply with quarantine directions and border restrictions can result in on-the-spot fines of $1334 for individuals and $6672 for corporations.

Providing false information on the declaration or entering Queensland unlawfully could result in a $4003 fine.

The Queensland entry declaration can be accessed at www.qld.gov.au/border-pass and is valid for seven days.

