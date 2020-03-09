Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police dig for clues linked to missing Qld woman

by PATRICK BILLINGS
9th Mar 2020 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DETECTIVES have started digging for items connected to the alleged homicide of a Hervey Bay woman.

This morning police began excavating an area in Maryborough on the Fraser Coast.

 

 

Hervey Bay’s Shae Francis.
Hervey Bay’s Shae Francis.

 

 

"Further information has been received by police suggesting there are items at the Ariadne Street site that could assist with further investigations of Shae Francis' disappearance," a Queensland Police Service statement said.

 

Victorian man Jason Cooper has been extradited over the death of Hervey Bay woman Shae Francis.
Victorian man Jason Cooper has been extradited over the death of Hervey Bay woman Shae Francis.

 

Cooper has also been charged with misconduct with a corpse by interfering and one count of stealing.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shae or her disappearance to contact police.

editors picks police excavation shae francis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘An embarrassment’: Future Noosa respond after resignation

        premium_icon ‘An embarrassment’: Future Noosa respond after resignation

        News Why Future Noosa candidates asked Ms McCready to disassociate herself from the campaign.

        Keep your brollies handy today as rain continues

        premium_icon Keep your brollies handy today as rain continues

        Weather Rain is expected to continue falling today as the system responsible for the wet...

        Shock resignation of Future Noosa campaign member

        premium_icon Shock resignation of Future Noosa campaign member

        News Woman leading major campaign announces shock resignation

        'I haven't given up': Dad vows he will walk again

        premium_icon 'I haven't given up': Dad vows he will walk again

        Health For 15 seconds, popular school teacher John Blunden was all alone