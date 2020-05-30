Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Missing man Kane Matkovich, 40.
Missing man Kane Matkovich, 40.
News

Police divers search river for missing man

by Isabella Magee
30th May 2020 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a 40-year-old Goodna man after he was reported missing yesterday.

Kane Matkovich was last seen at a Rissman St home on May 27 at 2am.

Property belonging to Mr Matkovich has been located around the Goodna boat ramp.

Police, police divers, SES and Water Police are now searching an area of the Brisbane River for the man today.

Mr Matkovich has a medical condition, leaving police concerned for his welfare.

He is described as caucasian, approximately 185cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

kane matkovich missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Market comeback waits for proper spruce up

        premium_icon Market comeback waits for proper spruce up

        News The Original Eumundi Markets is aiming to come back to life better than ever.

        • 30th May 2020 12:00 PM
        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Don't drop the health ball, have a check-up: footy GP

        premium_icon Don't drop the health ball, have a check-up: footy GP

        News Two new doctors in Noosa are urging locals to get in the game as far as looking...

        Councillor raises a new Noosa Plan ’rethink’

        premium_icon Councillor raises a new Noosa Plan ’rethink’

        News The new Noosa Plan is not a done deal yet with one newly elected councillor...