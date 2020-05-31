Menu
Police find body in Ipswich creek

Lachlan Mcivor
by
31st May 2020 6:27 PM
POLICE have located a body in an Ipswich creek, which is believed to be that of a missing man from Goodna.

The body was found about noon in a creek off Woogaroo St, Goodna and a crime scene has been declared.

Investigations are continuing but police believe it could be the body of a 40-year-old man who was the subject of a police search. 

Kane Matkovich was reported missing to police on Friday after he was last seen at 2am on Wednesday at a Rissman St address.

Property belonging to him was located around the Goodna boat ramp, where police divers, SES and water police were concentrating their search efforts yesterday.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or provide information using an online form here.

You can report information to Crime Stoppers here.

Quote reference number QP2001110180.

