Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police say they have found a courtroom escapee wedged between two mattresses in the bedroom of a home.
Police say they have found a courtroom escapee wedged between two mattresses in the bedroom of a home.
Offbeat

Police find escapee between mattresses

by Steven Trask
10th Dec 2019 2:53 PM

A man who escaped custody during a court appearance has been found wedged between two mattresses in the bedroom of a nearby house, police say.

The 35-year-old fled from Cooma Local Court in the NSW Snowy Mountains last Wednesday morning and was found on Monday during a search of a local property.

Police say he was hiding in a bedroom, where he had sandwiched himself between the mattresses.

The man was arrested on two outstanding warrants and has also been charged with escaping lawful custody.

He has been refused bail to face Queanbeyan Local Court on Tuesday.

court crime escapee police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pardon trial: Decision awaits as jury retire to deliberate

        premium_icon Pardon trial: Decision awaits as jury retire to deliberate

        Crime A jury in charge of Frank Pardon's future have retired to deliberate their verdict on day six of his indecent treatment trial.

        There’s a science to girl power lab invasion

        premium_icon There’s a science to girl power lab invasion

        News A Coast high school student is helping to STEM the stereotype of the world of...

        IT'S OFFICIAL: Noosa drought declared as dam level revealed

        premium_icon IT'S OFFICIAL: Noosa drought declared as dam level revealed

        Environment Noosa Council joins the drought declared list along with our near neighbouring...

        CHRISTMAS LIGHTS 2019: Best displays around Noosa

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS LIGHTS 2019: Best displays around Noosa

        News Do you have lights up or have you seen an amazing display?