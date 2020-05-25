‘Police had absolutely no interest’: DV victim speaks out

Jacqui Barker believes how police investigated domestic violence cases was an issue that needs to be assessed.

JACQUI Barker felt let down by Queensland police when they were unwilling to charge her ex-partner for allegedly dousing her in petrol and threatening her with a lighter in her home in 2015.

“There is a huge problem,” Ms Barker said.

She said based on her dealings with police, she felt they ‘had absolutely no interest in prosecuting domestic related incidents.’

“What that means is as a victim you live in fear, you are not protected by the police and you are a constant target of ongoing intimidation tactics.”

Not to be deterred, however, the former Noosa resident chose to continue the fight through a private criminal prosecution, which meant selling her home to fund the case.

Despite her harrowing journey, Ms Barker said she was one of the lucky ones.

“It’s difficult for me to give advice because I had the financial resources and I had done a law degree,” she said.

Jacqui Barker had to sell her home to hire a barrister to commence a private criminal prosecution.

In July 2016, Ms Barker’s former partner Mark Jacobs, 50, of Sunrise Beach pleaded guilty to wilful damage for the destruction he caused to the home and was issued a $1500 fine.

Ms Barker hired a private barrister to commence an expensive private criminal prosecution, which forced her to sell her home.

In early 2020, nearly four years after the initial charge, Jacobs pleaded guilty to a criminal charge of threatening violence.

Ms Barker’s story was featured in a 60 Minutes segment aired on Sunday night.

During the segment, reporter Tara Brown questioned the Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll, asking her if there could be a “problem” with Noosa Police.

“If that’s the case, that needs to be investigated because I expect my officers to have utmost concern for the safety of victims,” the Commissioner said.

“If there is a cultural issue with my officers in terms of domestic violence, that also needs to be investigated because I will not accept that. The organisation will not accept that, and certainly, the community will not accept that.”

But Ms Barker said, in her opinion, there was an issue to be investigated.

“I’ve spoken to many women across Australia in the last four years and most women that have had issues with the police not acting on their behalf, there is no other route,” she said.

“There is no alternative, so they give up and the perpetrators are not brought to justice and they go on to reoffend.”