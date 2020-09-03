Menu
Crime

Police hoping to speak to man about alleged stalking

lucy rutherford
3rd Sep 2020 5:00 PM
Coolum Police are hoping to speak to a man about an alleged stalking offence and are seeking the assistance from the local community.

It is alleged that a man followed a woman into a secure carpark on David Low Way, Coolum Beach on July 3 and that the man made a number of inappropriate comments to her.

A white, older model Toyota LandCruiser was seen in the area and may be linked to the incident.

Police believe the man pictured above may be able to assist them with their inquiries and request that the person pictured or anyone who recognises them comes forward to assist them with inquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Quote the reference number: QP2001398357.

