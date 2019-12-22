Menu
A shooting has occured at Arundel overnight.
Crime

Man arrested after 'shots fired' at police

by Patrick Billings & Thomas Chamberlin
21st Dec 2019 2:58 PM | Updated: 22nd Dec 2019 6:04 PM
A MAN is in custody after police officers were allegedly fired on near Gympie yesterday.

Police responding to a disturbance at a house said they were called to an Anderleigh Rd property about 2am.

"A man armed with a firearm shot at police as they arrived, before fleeing into bushland," police said in a statement.

"No one was injured as a result.

"Initial investigations suggest the armed man has then approached a property via Fosters Lane at Gunalda and produced a firearm.

"He demanded a resident's silver 2003 Mazda3 sedan, before crashing it."

A crime scene was established about 8.20am, and a suspect was located last night.

He is expected to be charged with numerous offences later today.

