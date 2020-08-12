Menu
Police hunt for man who fled hotel quarantine in Toowoomba

Michael Nolan
Tobi Loftus
12th Aug 2020 11:19 AM
TOOWOOMBA Police are on the hunt for a 25-year-old man after he is alleged to have fled his mandatory hotel earlier today.

Speaking in the Queensland Parliament today, Police Minister Mark Ryan said the man was not a "high-risk" case.

"Police are searching for a man who breached mandatory hotel quarantine." he said.

Mr Ryan said the man returned from a New South Wales hot spot and was directed to hotel quarantine for 14 days.

"Police will allege the man left on ninth day of quarantine," he said.

"The man has received a negative COVID test and is not considered high risk."

The response from Mr Ryan came moments after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was asked in Parliament by Toowoomba South MP David Janetzki whether she was aware of the case. 

"I've not been alerted to any reports of that," the Premier said.

"I'm happy to look into it."

Toowoomba Police have been contacted for an update on the search.

