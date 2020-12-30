Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Andrew Campbell is wanted for the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Andrew Campbell is wanted for the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Crime

Police hunt man wanted over baby death

by Kate Kyriacou
30th Dec 2020 6:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have released a photograph of a man wanted for the alleged murder of nine-month-old Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton.

Andrew Campbell, 41, has not come forward despite numerous appeals from police to turn himself in.

Andrew Campbell is wanted for questioning over the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Andrew Campbell is wanted for questioning over the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.

Dexter was found dead by paramedics in his mother's Raceview home in June 2019.

Police have alleged he died from neglect, with the mistreatment lasting a "period of days".

"There have been a number of medical tests and pathology reports, we will be alleging that the cause of death was as a result of neglect," Detective Inspector David Briese said previously.

 

Police are looking for Andrew Campbell over the suspicious death of Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton.
Police are looking for Andrew Campbell over the suspicious death of Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton.

Dexter's mother, Natalie Whitehead, 34, has been charged with her son's murder.

At the time of the boy's death, Campbell, from Bellbowrie, was Whitehead's partner.

"While not considered dangerous to members of the community, anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact police immediately," a statement from Queensland police said.

Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Police hunt man wanted over baby death

More Stories

baby died child killed editors picks police hunt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sea-change switch: NSW family eye idyllic Coast move

        Premium Content Sea-change switch: NSW family eye idyllic Coast move

        News A family hellbent on becoming one of the many New South Wales sea-changers is heading our way. And here is why.

        Yacht remains adrift, boat owner to be reunited with dog

        Premium Content Yacht remains adrift, boat owner to be reunited with dog

        News Coast Guard crews and the owner of a stranded cruiser have been forced to abandon...

        40mm in an hour: Isolated falls drench suburbs

        Premium Content 40mm in an hour: Isolated falls drench suburbs

        Weather Parts of the Sunshine Coast copped a drenching in the past 24 hours

        One taken to hospital after two-car crash

        Premium Content One taken to hospital after two-car crash

        Breaking One person has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash at Elaman Creek on...