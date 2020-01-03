Menu
Police are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.
Crime

Police hunting teen girls over ice cream store hold up

by Grace Mason
3rd Jan 2020 3:57 PM
POLICE are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.

The girls, believed to be aged 15 and 17, allegedly entered Stocklands shopping centre at Earlville about 8.45pm on Thursday night and approached the Sweeties L&G store.

Cairns police Det Sgt Barry Karamujic said one of the girls allegedly produced a knife and the pair made demands from the employee before stealing taking money and leaving.

He said they had seized CCTV from the store and were investigating and called on anyone with information to come forward.

