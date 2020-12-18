Menu
Police have launched a public appeal to identify a mystery woman critically injured after being hit by a car.
Police in desperate bid to identify critically injured woman

by Grace Mason
18th Dec 2020 2:46 PM
POLICE have launched a public appeal to identify a woman critically injured after being hit by a car in Westcourt.

The woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, is currently in a coma in Townsville Hospital and had no identification on her when she was struck by the car while attempting to cross Tills and Gatton St around 10.25pm on Wednesday night.

The crash is not believed to be suspicious and police have spoken with the driver who was not physically harmed.

They have released a picture of the few items she was carrying at the time in the hopes someone may come forward and identify her.

She is described as having a dark complexion, possibly of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and aged in her 20s.

The woman is 150cm tall with a very slim build and has a nose piercing (stud) in her left nostril as well as acrylic nails with a French manicure. She has dark curly brown hair and brown eyes.

The items found with her at the time included:

• A set of earphones with the letters 'KDT' written on a label attached to the earphones

• A key from a locksmith in Cairns for a dwelling numbered '2'

• A cigarette lighter

Anyone who may have further information is urged to come forward.

