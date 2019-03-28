‘Firearm’ incident at Melbourne station

REPORTS are emerging of an incident at one of Melbourne's central railway stations.

Passengers on Twitter have said hundreds of people have been prevented from boarding trains at Flagstaff station on the city loop.

Flinder St station flooded with commuters due to police operation at #flagstaff train station pic.twitter.com/Kqk4XOzlMt — Gigi Sam (@822548be30974cd) March 27, 2019

Footage has emerged of police at the station. Some passengers have said a man with a gun was seen at the station. Police have not confirmed this as yet.

BREAKING: TRAINS HELD UP AT FLAGSTAFF STATION DUE TO THREAT, ALL SERVICES HAVE CEASED, POLICE ARE HOLDING RIOT SHIELDS pic.twitter.com/yam71Xjz5O — siri⭐️ (@yeahsiri) March 27, 2019

Public Transport Victoria has said: "Due to a police request in the city loop, all trains will run direct to/from Flinders Street until further notice".

Victoria Police has said it is "responding to an incident at Flagstaff Train Station.

"Police are currently moving passengers away from the area and ask everyone to please avoid the station for now."

More to come