Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Motorists are advised to avoid Toowong due to an ongoing police incident. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
Motorists are advised to avoid Toowong due to an ongoing police incident. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
News

Police incident shuts major roads

by Elise Williams, Jesse Kuch
27th Dec 2019 4:15 PM

POLICE have advised motorists to avoid Toowong in Brisbane's inner-west due to an unfolding police incident, resulting in road closures.

It's understood police have been on the scene at High St in Toowong with paramedics for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid Coronation Drive, Benson St, High St and Sherwood Rd, with alternative routes alongside Jephson St and Milton Rd available if travelling inbound into the city.

The High St Toowong bus stop has been temporarily closed, however trains in and out of Toowong station remain in service.

There is no threat to the public.

In a separate incidents, lanes are closed on Station St, Indooroopilly, and the Captain Cook Bridge in South Brisbane southbound towards Woolloongabba due to accidents.

Drivers are advised to avoid the areas.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks police incident roads closed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local fire ban extended into 2020

        Local fire ban extended into 2020

        News QFES have extend a local fire ban to the North Coast region as a heightened fire risk continues.

        Local disability provider sees rapid employment growth

        premium_icon Local disability provider sees rapid employment growth

        News Sunshine Butterflies have been recognised as one of the largest employers in the...

        Igniting a passion for higher learning

        Igniting a passion for higher learning

        News Education pathways for Peregian Springs students ignites real passion.