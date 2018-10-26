Menu
Login
Police investigating after man's body found in Rosemeadow.
Police investigating after man's body found in Rosemeadow.
Crime

Heavily tattooed body found in lot

26th Oct 2018 9:01 AM

HOMICIDE detectives are investigating after a man's body was found on a vacant lot in Sydney.

Police on Thursday said the body was found on the property on Englorie Park Drive in Rosemeadow, near Campbelltown about 1pm on Thursday.

"Initial inquiries suggest his death is suspicious," a police spokesman said in a statement.

The victim is yet to be formally identified.

There were reports the man was naked and had distinctive tattoos covering his body, according to Nine News.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to come forward.

- With AAP

campbelltown crime death editors picks sydney tatoo

Top Stories

    Jobs bonanza in solar conversion as Noosa plugs in

    Jobs bonanza in solar conversion as Noosa plugs in

    News Noosa push for solar powering zero emissions

    • 26th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
    Get your popcorn ready, NIFF is here

    Get your popcorn ready, NIFF is here

    News Short film fun for everyone at this year's film festival

    Golf's 'Wayward' bunch on mission to make Noosa a real hit

    Golf's 'Wayward' bunch on mission to make Noosa a real hit

    News Noosa attracts hardy fun-loving golfers

    Give the gift of animal wellness

    Give the gift of animal wellness

    Community Buying food for your dog or cat can help feed those in shelter

    Local Partners