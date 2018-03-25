Menu
Bodies found on Bribie beach

Police are investigating after two people were found dead at the northern tip of Bribie Island this morning. File picture
by Chris Honnery

TWO people have been found dead on Bribie Island this morning.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the cause of death after the bodies were found at the northern tip of the island around 8.15am.

It is believed a passer-by discovered the bodies of the man and woman on a beach.

It is understood a jetski may have been located nearby.

Emergency crews are currently on scene with water police.

More to come.

Topics:  bodies bribie island queensland police

