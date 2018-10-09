Menu
Login
FILE
News

Police investigate body found in CQ creek

9th Oct 2018 9:30 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM

POLICE are investigating an incident at Yeppoon this morning after a body was found in a waterway.

Queensland Police Service were called to Merv Anderson Park around 5.20am after a passer-by witnessed a person in Ross Creek.

It has been alleged the walking path on the Henry Beak Bridge was closed while police investigated the incident.

Police were able to locate the person a short time later and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

Related Items

editors picks henry beak bridge merv anderson park police investigation queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    HOLIDAY INFLUX WILL CONTINUE

    HOLIDAY INFLUX WILL CONTINUE

    News More visitors expected in Noosa this week

    Historic Valley Rattler back on track

    Historic Valley Rattler back on track

    News Valley Rattler celebrates its first run day

    Mexican fun for T1 diabetes research

    Mexican fun for T1 diabetes research

    News Fundraiser night this Saturday for JDRF Australia

    Supercell hits Cooroy

    Supercell hits Cooroy

    News Big storm rolls into hinterland town

    Local Partners