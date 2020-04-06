Police investigate overnight building fire

QFES were called to the scene of a structural fire on Sunday night.

QUEENSLAND Police are investigating the cause of a structural fire at Peregian Beach on Sunday night.

Six Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews arrived at the scene on Persimmon Dr at 11.15pm where they found the building to be "fully alight", a QFES spokesperson said.

"The building had multiple exposures on all sides, crews worked to make it safe."

At this stage it is unconfirmed if the structure was a house.

Paramedics assessed four patients at the scene, however, they were uninjured and no one required treatment or transport to hospital.

QFES crews remain onsite this morning mopping up.