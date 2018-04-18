Menu
Man shot, bullet hole in car: Crime scene near hospital

Matty Holdsworth
by
18th Apr 2018 9:44 AM

A MAN has presented himself to Gympie Hospital with suspected gunshot wounds.

Gympie detectives have set up a crime scene around the 31-year-old's car after he presented himself at the hospital at 8pm Tuesday.

His vehicle, a black 2005 Toyota Camry, was located in a carpark opposite the hospital and had sustained damage consistent with a gunshot round.

The man has not made a complaint at this stage.

The Gympie Hospital emergency building.
The Gympie Hospital emergency building. Tanya Easterby

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident, particularly anyone who may have seen the black Camry or heard gunshots in the Gympie area last night, to contact Policelink on 131 444.

This latest suspicions comes just one month after a similar incident at Eudlo where men in balaclavas raided a home.

crime editors picks police shooting
Gympie Times

