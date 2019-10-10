Police investigate string of local break-ins, overnight crash

CRASH: Residents along a Eumundi Noosa Rd 'black spot' are concerned lives are at risk after a fifth crash in as many years overnight.

NOOSA police are hoping to lay charges on two suspects for a string of break-ins across the region.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said police were questioning one man and working to identify a second male over the alleged incidents.

“We’ve had a number of break-ins around Pomona, Cooroy and around Noosa,” Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

He said they were investigating a break-in at a chemist in Sunrise Beach, a panel repair shop in Noosaville, a dentist in Cooroy and Caltex petrol station in Pomona.

It is understood patrolling officers located one suspect in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Patrols early this morning located a male in a vehicle at Tewantin,” Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

“Police conducted a search and found evidence that links the male with these offences.”

Meanwhile police are also expected to lay charges on two females after they fled the scene of an overnight crash in Noosaville.

Two females were spotted by residents after losing control and leaving Eumundi Noosa Rd about 12.10am on Thursday.

Sen-Sgt Carroll said the car, which was heading in a southerly direction from the Gibson Rd roundabout, ran into the back of a legally parked car, which copped the full force of the impact.

That car was then pushed into a second car which moved several metres to hit a third car.

“Residents observed two females walking away from the vehicle,” he said.

“Police have identified the two females and are currently making inquiries and expect charges will be laid.”