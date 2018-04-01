Menu
Man dies in ‘suspicious’ balcony fall

The Rydges Esplanade Resort in Cairns.
The Rydges Esplanade Resort in Cairns.
by Jacob Miley

POLICE are currently investigating the death of a man who fell from the seventh floor of a Cairns hotel.

Police were called to the Rydges Esplanade Resort Cairns on Abbott St about 1.30am after reports a man had fallen.

A 24-year-old was found dead at the scene. A Queensland Police spokeswoman said itâ€™s not known whether the man was a tourist or local. They believe the death could be suspicious.

A 19-year-old man was taken from the apartment complex to Cairns Hospital with an arm injury and is assisting police with inquiries.

A crime scene has been established.

