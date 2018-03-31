Menu
Login
News

Police investigating death of Harristown man

Police claim man had self inflicted knife wound.
Police claim man had self inflicted knife wound.

THE Queensland Police Service Ethical Standards Command will investigate following the death of a 49-year-old man at Harristown last night.

Preliminary information suggests police were called to a domestic violence incident shortly after 11pm in Lister Street.

As officers arrived the man ran from the scene.

Shortly after, the man was confronted by police and it would appear that he has sustained a self-inflicted knife wound.

Police immediately commenced first aid before the injured man was transported to Toowoomba Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigations being conducted into the incident by the Ethical Standards Command will be overviewed by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Topics:  death in custody harristown police investigation toowoomba

Toowoomba Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Serenity slaps sand and surf

Serenity slaps sand and surf

What's a more popular Noosa destination than Main Beach?

European electric bike on show at expo

ALL ABOARD: The European cargo style electric bike has finally made it to Noosa's pathways

How to get four, or five, on a bike

Rock snapper in Ridgewood

SHOOTING STARS: Photographer Colin Beard.

Beatles, Stones photographer visits Ridgewood

Tapping into a cleaner future

A Noosa water refill station at Noosa Main Beach

Get off the bottle habit

Local Partners