The crime scene at a property in Zillmere where a baby died. Picture: ABC
The crime scene at a property in Zillmere where a baby died. Picture: ABC
Crime

Police investigating death of baby from Housing Dept home

by Thomas Chamberlin
7th Mar 2020 2:43 PM
POLICE are investigating the death of a baby girl in Brisbane's north.

The child died in hospital after being found unresponsive at a house owned by the Department of Housing on Handford Rd in Zillmere.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirmed the death today.

"Certainly, tragically a child has passed away at that household," she said.

"Early days for us, so I can't say much more than that but the investigation has commenced in earnest.

"We have all our expert police out there looking at it at the moment but I don't know exactly what the cause is ... there is a lot more to be done in the investigation first."

 

The crime scene at a property in Zillmere where a baby died. Picture: ABC
The crime scene at a property in Zillmere where a baby died. Picture: ABC


It's understood the baby girl was found face down this morning.

Ms Carroll said police always treated deaths suspiciously until they knew the cause of death.

Police are waiting on postmortem results.

