Menu
Login
News

Four-month-old’s death ‘suspicious’

by Danielle Buckley
20th Nov 2018 5:46 PM

A FOUR-month-old girl has died this afternoon in what police are calling "suspicious" circumstances.

The girl was taken to the Logan Hospital yesterday morning with life-threatening injuries.

She was then transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition, where she died this afternoon.

Detectives from the Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit and State Crime Command's Homicide and Child Trauma squads are investigating.

A 35-year-old woman and 37-year-old man are assisting police with their inquiries.

The infant's death comes just a day after a nine-month-old girl was found dead on a Gold Coast beach. 

More Stories

baby death editors picks logan queensland

Top Stories

    Watch Grease under the stars

    Watch Grease under the stars

    News Get your dancing feet ready for a outdoor movie this weekend, Grease style

    • 20th Nov 2018 7:00 PM
    New Doonan hotel bid lodged

    New Doonan hotel bid lodged

    News Pub bid for Doonan

    The Beach Party promoter promises safety is a priority

    The Beach Party promoter promises safety is a priority

    News Safety to come first at Noosa's New Year Event beach event

    Powering to top of lift class

    Powering to top of lift class

    News Derek strikes again, breaks two national records

    Local Partners