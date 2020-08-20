Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Police investigating toddler driveway death

by Erin Smith
20th Aug 2020 9:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 17 month old girl at Caboolture earlier this month.

Officer-in-charge of the Burpengary Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Greg Price said police and paramedics were called to a Caboolture address at about 8.30am on August 2.

Sgt Price said a 17-month old girl had been reversed over in her driveway.

She was taken to Caboolture Hospital in a critical condition but died on arrival.

Sgt Price said the matter involved family members and investigations were continuing.

The Forensic Crash unit are also investigating several other horrific crashes.

Including the death of Carol Ismail - a 55-year-old Wamuran woman who collided with a car while out cycling with her husband on Sunday.

The death of 51-year-old D'Aguilar woman Helena Payne is also still under investigation.

Mrs Payne was involved in a two-vehicle crash at on the D'Aguilar Highway near Bracalba at about 10.30am on August 15.

She died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Originally published as Police investigating toddler driveway death

More Stories

caboolture driveway editors picks toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Father spits at parking officer writing caution

        Premium Content Father spits at parking officer writing caution

        Crime In a “despicable act”, a father spat at a parking officer in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

        No pandemic panic as dealers open new Coast store

        Premium Content No pandemic panic as dealers open new Coast store

        Business A couple of canny antique dealers believe bigger will be better as they launch a...

        Brothers bashed in street, robbed of moped

        Premium Content Brothers bashed in street, robbed of moped

        Crime Two brothers were assaulted and robbed in Noosa, before a group of men stole and...

        Surfing talent tells council: ‘See you in court’

        Premium Content Surfing talent tells council: ‘See you in court’

        Council News A top surfer turned successful builder is taking Noosa Council to court for...