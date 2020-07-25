Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SAFE ON THE WATER: Police have joined forces to target a range of marine compliance and water safety issues.
SAFE ON THE WATER: Police have joined forces to target a range of marine compliance and water safety issues.
News

Police join forces after a sea of boating infringements

Matt Collins
25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are preparing for another busy weekend on Coast waterways.

Joining forces with Maritime Safety Queensland and the Public Safety Business Agency, Noosa Police have focused on ongoing joint water operations over recent weeks.

SAFE ON THE WATER: Police have joined forces to target a range of marine compliance and water safety issues.
SAFE ON THE WATER: Police have joined forces to target a range of marine compliance and water safety issues.

Noosa Police and Maritime Safety Queensland conducted patrols of the Noosa River and waterways during the weekend commencing July 18, with 17 vessels intercepted.

Noosa Heads officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said the operations would target marine compliance, water safety, unsafe vessel operation, drink driving and other maritime issues.

This comes after the busy June school holiday period, where 193 vessels were intercepted with 23 marine infringement notices issued for a variety of offences, including 11 formal warnings.

“Marine mechanics were able to confirm some outboard motor’s horsepower did not correspond to the engine cowl and consequently the operators were in breach,” Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

“Some intercepted vessels had outdated, insufficient or faulty safety equipment resulting in infringements.”

Police are continuing to record intelligence of vessel operators, particularly juvenile operators, and have records of all prior interactions including warnings and infringements.

Sen-Sgt Carroll said police were appreciative of the support provided by the community, particularly the video evidence submitted by members of the public, which had led them to evidence of offences committed by adults and youth alike within the canal systems and the river.

“The operations are ongoing, and planning is already underway to target the September and Christmas School Holiday period through to Australia Day 2021,” he said.

maritime safety queensland noosa crime noosa police water police
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kids v parents: There is a more positive way

        premium_icon Kids v parents: There is a more positive way

        Education Positive discipline offers new ways to get co-operation from children without holding total power over them.

        The richest Sunshine Coast suburbs revealed

        premium_icon The richest Sunshine Coast suburbs revealed

        Money The Coast’s richest suburbs have been revealed in the latest tax return statistics.

        Father and son’s struggles to rebuild after blaze

        premium_icon Father and son’s struggles to rebuild after blaze

        News Noosa electrician Brian Williams feels he has hit a brick wall when it comes to...

        Officer injured as replica gun waved in dramatic arrest

        premium_icon Officer injured as replica gun waved in dramatic arrest

        Crime A dramatic take-down unfolded at a Sunshine Beach home