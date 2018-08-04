CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Reckless hoons tear up beach

A GROUP of Sunshine Coast campers landed themselves in hot water after a shocking video emerged online.

Police are investigating after footage was posted online showing a group of motorists driving recklessly on the sand at Double Island Point.

Seven Local News reported the video was posted to Facebook by one of the drivers, also a P-plater.

HOONS BUSTED: Police are investigating after footage emerged online of a group of motorists tearing up the beach at Double Island Point. Sarah Barnham

The footage shows a convoy of utes shredding up the sand in high speed turns and ripping up dunes.

Maroochydore police inspector Jason Overland said at one point the video showed two of the cars narrowly avoiding a smash.

"It's certainly dangerous and puts members of the public at risk," Insp Overland said.

"Four-wheel-drives are notorious for rolling over and that's the consequence of having a vehicle so high up off the ground.

"It's all funny until a vehicle is rolled or someone is hurt."

Parts of the video were filmed by a woman in the driver's seat.

"(In the video) many offences have been identified and we are looking in it," Insp Overland said.

He said police urged residents to remember the beaches were regularly patrolled by officers.

Insp Overland said officers also regularly conducted random breath tests on the beach.

"It is a gazetted road and will be policed as such," he said.

