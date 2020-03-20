Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is being questioned by police after attempting to swim away when he was approached at Kings Beach this morning.
A man is being questioned by police after attempting to swim away when he was approached at Kings Beach this morning.
Offbeat

Police, lifesavers drag man from water in dramatic arrest

Ashley Carter
20th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has attempted to swim out to sea after being approached by police at Kings Beach this morning.

Dramatic footage has emerged showing the moment a man was arrested on the rock pools, after reportedly trying to dodge cops by swimming "out, out, out and out".

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were called to the Kings Beach boat ramp about 11.30am to reports of a man acting suspiciously.

"We attended and he's run off into the water," she said.

Surf lifesavers were called to assist as the man kept swimming out to sea before making his way back to the rock pools.

The footage sent to the Daily, taken about 12.15pm, shows multiple police officers walking through the rock pools and dragging the man from the water.

The QPS spokeswoman said he was still being questioned by police.

Community Newsletter SignUp
arrest kings beach queensland police scd crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Noosa coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News In this special newsletter, we'll help you catch up with all you need to know about coronavirus from the serious stuff to the ridiculous.

        NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        premium_icon NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        Politics Grace Grace calls for NAPLAN to be cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

        Emergency virus power given to Noosa CEO

        premium_icon Emergency virus power given to Noosa CEO

        News Noosa Council looks to hand over power to CEO for pandemic response

        Mayoral challenger attracts $5000 donor cash splash

        premium_icon Mayoral challenger attracts $5000 donor cash splash

        News Noosa Election campaign donors have been revealed