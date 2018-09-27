Police looking for unaccompanied child's parents

POLICE are looking for help to find the parents or guardians of a child located unaccompanied at Redbank Plains this morning.

The child is described as; male, Caucasian with fair hair and fair skin.

He is about 11-12 years of age, 140cm tall and was only wearing blue shorts and carrying a blue-patterned doona.

The boy was unable to communicate to police his name or where he lived.

Police located the boy on Redbank Plains Rd this morning at 10.30 and are keen to reunite him with his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 131 444.