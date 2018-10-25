New details on Kingston child hit and run

Police now believe the motocyclist involved in the Kingston hit and run is the one pictured.

POLICE have released new details about a hit-and-run accident involving a five-year-old boy, with officers now saying the motorbike involved was dark, not red.

About 4.30pm on Tuesday, the boy was crossing Juers St at Kingston, when a motorcyclist struck the boy in front of his horrified mother, fracturing his leg and ankle.

Initially police suspected a red motorbike to be involved.

A still from new CCTV footage released by police today.

But today, police revealed new CCTV footage of a dark motorbike they believe to be linked to the hit and run.

"Initial information led police to believe a red motorbike was involved, however ongoing investigations has identified a different motorbike which may be linked," a police statement said.

The five-year-old also suffered a head injury and was rushed to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

The mother of the little boy took to social media asking the "gutless" rider to hand himself in.

"If you are the man that did this and are reading dont (sic) be so gutless and hand yourself in!" she wrote.

The woman said the rider did not have "a care in the world" when he ran over her son.

"This piece of crap just kept going thru (sic) the red light didn't have a care in the world what was going on," she wrote.

"His (sic) smashed my son no drove over his leg and it's now broken in two places!!! He has a massive haematoma on his head he is bruised and battered everywhere."

"I was literally 4 steps behind him. If I was hit I could have lost my baby I'm pregnant with as well!!!!!"

Police are urging anyone who may recognise the dark motorbike shown in the vision to come forward.