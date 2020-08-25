Police move 400 hotel quarantine guests

Almost 400 quarantined hotel guests are urgently being moved after police found the conditions at the hotel did not meet “expectations”.

Close to 400 people staying in hotel quarantine in Sydney are urgently being moved after it was found the conditions in their accommodation didn't meet "expectations", police said.

NSW Police said in a statement today an inspection of the quarantine hotel "ascertained that one such hotel did not meet the expectations required".

"Police have made the decision to relocate all 366 guests from the hotel to "more suitable accommodation," the statement read.

"The relocation operation commenced this afternoon and is expected take around 12 hours to complete," NSW Police said. "The health, safety and comfort of all quarantined travellers remains a top priority for NSW Police."

Police said they run regular reviews of the hotels used in the coronavirus quarantine program.

Last week a security guard who had been working at a quarantine hotel in Sydney was diagnosed with COVID-19. The guard who worked at the Marriott in Circular Quay had most likely contracted the virus from a US traveller, NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said on Tuesday.

Police said since throughout the program began they've been involved in operating up to 20 quarantine hotels, which are managed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More than 50,000 people have been through mandatory quarantine in NSW.

Their regular inspections include checks of infection control practices, security guards and proper use of personal protective equipment.

NSW Police said they're continuing to work with NSW Health with support from the NSW Clinical Excellence Commission to have "robust infection control measures in place at all quarantine facilities".

There are health staff at all quarantine hotels in NSW, which are managed by the NSW Police. Also operating in NSW are health hotel quarantine, which are being managed by NSW Health.

Those hotels are for people with COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19, who have a condition which makes being in a police-managed hotel inappropriate.

